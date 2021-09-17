Alt winds of change? What an altcoin season would mean for crypto By Cointelegraph

Alt winds of change? What an altcoin season would mean for crypto



A new alt season is here — at least, according to some crypto industry commentators. Over the last month, altcoins — aka cryptocurrencies that aren’t (BTC) — have surged in price, with projects such as Solana, and Polkadot seeing their tokens triple in value. However, though people are screaming “alt season” with an air of familiarity, the industry is still very much exploring uncharted territory.

The Cointelegraph Markets Pro alt season indicator states that the industry is in the midst of an alt season, showing a 32% inclination. While The Altseason Index, which defines the alt season as a period of 90 days where 75% of the top 50 altcoins outperform Bitcoin, says it isn’t an alt season just yet. But if the last few weeks are anything to go by, the altcoin market is just getting started, and it’s already proving its desire to impress.

