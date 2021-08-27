Alphabet’s Waymo to stop selling lidar self-driving car sensors

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SAN FRANCISCO — Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo has ended an effort to sell light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors to other companies, a company spokesman said on Thursday. This is a reversal from its earlier strategy to sell the lidars to non-automotive customers to bring down costs of a key and expensive component of self-driving cars. “We’re winding down our commercial lidar business as we maintain our focus on developing and deploying our Waymo Driver across our Waymo One (ride-hailing) and Waymo Via (delivery) units,” a Waymo spokesperson said in a statement.