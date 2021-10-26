Alphabet Q3 Results Top Estimates as Advertising Growth Swells By Investing.com

© Reuters. Alphabet A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Google-parent Alphabet reported third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates as increased online consumer spending bolstered growth in its core-advertising business.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:) A shares gained 0.38% in after-hours trade following the report.

Alphabet A announced per share of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $23.75 on revenue of $63.47B.

Google Advertising climbed 43%, to $53.13 billion

Google Search & other, and YouTube divisions saw revenue rise 44% and 43% respectively.

Google Cloud — including includes Google’s infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers — was up 45%, to $3.44 billion.

