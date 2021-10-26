Alphabet Q3 Results Top Estimates as Advertising Growth Swells By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. Alphabet A Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3

By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – Google-parent Alphabet reported third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates as increased online consumer spending bolstered growth in its core-advertising business.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:) A shares gained 0.38% in after-hours trade following the report.

Alphabet A announced per share of $27.99 on revenue of $65.12B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $23.75 on revenue of $63.47B.

Google Advertising climbed 43%, to $53.13 billion

Google Search & other, and YouTube divisions saw revenue rise 44% and 43% respectively.

Google Cloud — including includes Google’s infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers — was up 45%, to $3.44 billion.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR