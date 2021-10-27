Alphabet on verge of US$2 trillion valuation after earnings surge

The Google-parent’s shares rose to a record on Wednesday with an advance of as much as 6.7 per cent

Alphabet Inc. is within striking distance of reaching a US$2 trillion valuation for the first time after a strong earnings report sent its shares soaring.

The Mountain View, California-based company would become the third U.S. company to reach the US$2 trillion mark, joining Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. Oil giant Saudi Aramco also has a valuation in excess of US$2 trillion. Amazon.com Inc., the next biggest U.S. company, has a market capitalization of US$1.74 trillion.

On Tuesday, Alphabet reported revenue that beat Wall Street estimates fuelled by strong spending from advertisers. The stock has now gained 69 per cent this year, trouncing the performance of the other four biggest U.S. technology companies, which also includes Facebook Inc.

