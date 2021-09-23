Home Business Almost half of crypto owners turn to celebs like Kim Kardashian for...

Almost half of crypto owners turn to celebs like Kim Kardashian for advice: Survey By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
A new survey has revealed bleak insights into the apparent willingness of retail investors to follow digital asset advice from the social media accounts of celebrities and influencers.

According to a Morning Consultant survey of 2,200 U.S. adults, 45% of crypto-holding respondents indicated they would be likely to seek exposure to a digital asset if it is endorsed by a celebrity, compared to just 20% of participants overall.