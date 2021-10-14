Almost 1.1M people have already signed up for Coinbase NFT waitlist By Cointelegraph

Home Business Almost 1.1M people have already signed up for Coinbase NFT waitlist By...

There have already been more than 1 million sign-ups for Coinbase’s NFT platform since the waitlist went live on Oct.12.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) opened up the waitlist via a blog post announcing its upcoming NFT platform which is slated to launch later this year. The platform dubbed “Coinbase NFT” will initially support the Ethereum-based ERC-721 and ERC-1155 token standards, with plans to expand support to other blockchains in the future.