Almost 1.1M people have already signed up for Coinbase NFT waitlist By Cointelegraph

There have already been more than 1 million sign-ups for Coinbase’s NFT platform since the waitlist went live on Oct.12.
Coinbase (NASDAQ:) opened up the waitlist via a blog post announcing its upcoming NFT platform which is slated to launch later this year. The platform dubbed “Coinbase NFT” will initially support the Ethereum-based ERC-721 and ERC-1155 token standards, with plans to expand support to other blockchains in the future.
