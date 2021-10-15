Almost 1.1M people have already signed up for Coinbase NFT waitlist By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
There have already been more than 1 million sign-ups for Coinbase’s nonfungible token (NFT) platform since the waitlist went live on Tuesd.

Coinbase (NASDAQ:) opened up the waitlist via a blog post announcing its upcoming NFT platform, which is slated to launch later this year. The platform, dubbed “Coinbase NFT,” will initially support the Ethereum-based ERC-721 and ERC-1155 token standards, with plans to expand support to other blockchains in the future.