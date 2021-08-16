Almonty Announces the Filing of Its Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content TORONTO — Almonty Industries Inc. (“Almonty” or the “Company”) (TSX: AII / ASX: AII / OTCQX: ALMTF / Frankfurt: 1MR) today announced the filing of its unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis (“MD&A”) for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all currency amounts contained in this news release are expressed in Canadian dollars. The following financial information is for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020:

Article content Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 30-Jun-21 30-Jun-20 $’000 $’000 $’000 $’000 Gross Revenue 5,603 6,991 9,461 13,382 Mine production costs 4,740 4,899 8,687 10,627 Care and maintenance 288 115 488 713 Depreciation and amortization 377 419 948 1,128 Income (Loss) from mining operations 198 1,558 (662) 914 General and administrative costs 1,532 2,070 3,075 3,690 Share-based compensation costs – – 522 207 Loss before the under noted items (1,334) (512) (4,259) (2,983) Interest expense 882 753 1,668 1,417 (Gain) Loss on debt settlement – – – (1,619) Loss on valuation of embedded derivative liabilities (40) – 151 – Foreign exchange (gain) loss 487 (1,518) (339) 1,026 Tax provision (3) – 6 – Net loss for the period (2,660) 253 (5,745) (3,807) Income (loss) per share – basic ($0.01) $0.00 ($0.03) ($0.02) Income (loss) per share – diluted ($0.01) $0.00 ($0.03) ($0.02) Dividends – – – – Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities (1,150) (1,410) (4,859) (2,667) Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities (2,007) (849) (3,639) (1,923) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 3,006 755 7,408 5,091 The following financial information is as at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020: 30-Jun-21 31-Dec-20 $’000 $’000 Cash 1,235 2,372 Restricted cash – – Total assets 151,466 151,063 Long-term debt 63,819 61,524 Shareholders’ equity 27,065 29,169 Other Outstanding shares (‘000) 192,452 183,464 Weighted average outstanding shares (‘000) Basic 188,514 183,263 Fully diluted 188,514 183,263 Closing share price $1.05 $0.65 Lewis Black, Chief Executive Officer of Almonty commented: “With the financial close with KFW-IPEX Bank now imminent after the successful IPO and dual listing in Australia, we are now gearing up to fully focus on the construction of the World’s highest-grade longest-life Tungsten mine. Work at the Sangdong Mine site has been accelerating in anticipation of the financial close and I would like to direct all shareholders to monitor our website as progress is documented almost daily. We are on schedule. The price of Tungsten has steadily been increasing for the past 12 months and is now up over 54% to US$315 per MTU. As we lag copper, all expectations are that pricing will continue to firm up through the rest of this year and into 2022. Tungsten has now been fully acknowledged as one of the leading technology metals in the push to a global greener future and the Company will have further news as to the programs that it is directly involved with in South Korea and that will follow shortly. Sangdong offers a global alternative of supply that will account for over 30% of non-Chinese production, comply with the highest levels of ESG throughout all areas of the project including the construction and operation without exception and will move toward carbon neutrality as all current energy provided to the site is renewable. Sangdong will play a strategically important role for the Tungsten Industry in being currently the only tungsten mine in the world that can conform to the modern demands of the international supply chain.”

About Almonty The principal business of Toronto, Canada-based Almonty Industries Inc. is the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos Mine in western Spain and its Panasqueira mine in Portugal as well as the development of its Sangdong tungsten mine in Gangwon Province, South Korea and the development of the Valtreixal tin/tungsten project in north western Spain. The Los Santos Mine was acquired by Almonty in September 2011 and is located approximately 50 kilometres from Salamanca in western Spain and produces tungsten concentrate. The Panasqueira mine, which has been in production since 1896, is located approximately 260 kilometres northeast of Lisbon, Portugal, was acquired in January 2016 and produces tungsten concentrate. The Sangdong mine, which was historically one of the largest tungsten mines in the world and one of the few long-life, high-grade tungsten deposits outside of China, was acquired in September 2015 through the acquisition of a 100% interest in Woulfe Mining Corp. Almonty owns 100% of the Valtreixal tin-tungsten project in north-western Spain. Further information about Almonty's activities may be found at www.almonty.com and under Almonty's profile at www.sedar.com.