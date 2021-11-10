Allianz posts better-than-expected 2.3% rise in Q3 net profit By Reuters

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German insurer Allianz (DE:) on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 2.3% rise in third-quarter net profit as it emerges from pressure on business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company also said that it expected operating profit in 2021 to be in the “higher end” of a targeted range of between 11 billion euros ($12.7 billion) and 13 billion euros. Previously it had said it would be in the “upper half” of that range.

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 2.111 billion euros in the three months through September compares with 2.063 billion euros a year earlier. The figure beat a 2.044 billion euro consensus forecast.

Chief Executive Officer Oliver Baete said it was the company’s strongest ever third quarter.

The “solid numbers” proved that Allianz can show a healthy financial performance despite extreme weather and macroeconomic developments, he said.

