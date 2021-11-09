All The Comedians Roasting Aaron Rodgers’ Vaxx Claims

“I was talking to my Dr. Aaron Rodgers…”

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, who’s engaged to actor Shailene Woodley, became subject to widespread criticism after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and subsequently defending his unvaccinated status with a myriad of false statements.


Christian Petersen / Getty Images

The professional athlete also previously told reporters that he’d “been immunized” against the respiratory illness, and later, quite confusingly, went on to claim that this wasn’t a lie, despite the fact that he was never actually vaccinated.

Jon Stewart was the latest voice to take aim at Aaron in a public forum. While performing a stand-up routine at the 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes event, he said, “There is good news on the pandemic. I was talking to my Dr. Aaron…Rodgers, and it looks good. It’s almost over.”


Cbs Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

“He read something in a bathroom. I don’t remember what it was,” the former Daily Show star continued. “How the fuck does a quarterback not understand the concept of protection? Prevention and protection!”

Jon’s roast is just one example. On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host addressed comparisons between Aaron and Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets player who’s been benched this season because his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19 violates New York’s health guidelines.

Jimmy Kimmel Live

“That’s not fair,” said Jimmy. “Kyrie Irving is wrong, but at least he’s honest. Aaron Rodgers let everyone around him think he was vaccinated when he wasn’t. He’s not Kyrie Irving. He’s Bernie Madoff.”

Jimmy initially roasted Aaron during an earlier show last week, in a segment where he called him “a Karen” and suggested that giving people the impression that you’re vaccinated when you aren’t is “basically the COVID equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.'”

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon included some digs involving Aaron several days ago, referencing the White House’s January deadline for employees to get their vaccines.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

“It’s great timing. Make sure everyone is vaccinated right after the holidays,” Jimmy said, before adding: “Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID, and it turns out he may have lied about being vaccinated.”

The Aaron situation came up on Late Night With Seth Meyers as well.

Late Night With Seth Meyers

“Despite telling reporters earlier this year that he’d been ‘immunized,’ Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly received a homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels instead of getting the coronavirus vaccine,” said Seth. “Dude, that’s an immunization the same way this is a ponytail. It’s not.”

Meanwhile, from Stephen Colbert on The Late Show: “My Goop senses are tingling. I’m no expert, but I’m guessing it’s a lot easier to just to play football with a shot in your arm then a jade egg stuck where the sun don’t shine. Then again, they are called the Packers.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

And lest we forget Pete Davidson’s impersonation on this past weekend’s Saturday Night Live. “It’s my body and my COVID, and I can give it to whoever I want,” said the comedian, before going on to reference some of Aaron’s false comments about the COVID-19 vaccine.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“But suddenly the woke mob is coming after me,” he continued. “It’s gotten so bad that State Farm called and they’re not even offering me the Rodgers rate!”

Even as national and global vaccination numbers rise, COVID-19 continues to pose an ongoing public health threat. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintains that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from the disease. Head to the CDC’s website for more information about COVID-19 vaccines, and where to get one in your state.

