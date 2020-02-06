All-Star 2020: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo choose squadrons live at Sky Sports | NBA News

Watch team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo choose their teams for the 2020 All-Star Game, live at Sky Sports Arena.

Live: NBA 2020 All-Star Draft



Friday, February 7 12:00 a.m.



Antetokounmpo, the Lakers superstar, James and Bucks, will write the NBA Star Game lists of the group of players voted as headlines and reservations at each conference.

The team's lists will be revealed live at a special NBA 2020 All-Star Draft show, live at Sky Sports Arena on Thursday night (midnight).

Image:

Giannis and LeBron have been selected as All-Star captains once again



James and Antetokounmpo will make their choices regardless of the affiliation or position of a player's conference. Each captain will choose 11 players to complete a list of 12 men.

The 2020 NBA Stars Draft rules include:

The eight holders (apart from James and Antetokounmpo) will be selected in the first round.

The 14 reservations will be written in the second round.

As the main winner of votes in general among fans, James will have the first selection in the first round (headlines). Antetokounmpo will have the first selection in the second round (reservations).

The captains will alternate elections in each round until all players in that round have been selected.

East All-Star Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo (captain, Milwaukee Bucks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors), Kemba Walker (Boston Celtics), Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Image:

The Eastern 2020 All-Star Conference reservations



All-Star East Reservations

Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat), Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers), Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) and Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

West All-Star Starters

Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks), James Harden (Houston Rockets), LeBron James (Captain, Los Angeles Lakers), Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers)

Image:

The Western Conference 2020 All-Star reserve



West All-Star Reserves

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz), Rudy Gobert (Utah Jazz), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans)

Live NBA: Philadelphia @ Milwaukee



Friday, February 7 1:00 a.m.



After the completion of the All-Star Draft, he kept an eye on the Sky Sports Arena for live coverage of a heavyweight Eastern Conference clash while the Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks. The action starts at 1 a.m.

Kobe will be honored in the All-Star

Image:

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, attend the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game



All Giannis Team players will use No. 24, one of the two numbers that Kobe Bryant used during his NBA career.

The LeBron team players will wear a shirt with the number 2 in honor of 13-year-old Gianna Bryant, who was wearing the number in the youth league games.

Both teams will wear a jersey patch that will have nine stars to represent the nine victims of the January 26 helicopter crash in California.

Another tribute to Bryant will also help decide the winner of the All-Star Game.

At the end of the third quarter, a 24 will be added to the score of the team that is in the lead. The first team to reach that number will be declared the winner.

Bryant, who passed away at the age of 41, was an All-Star 18 times during his 20 seasons in the NBA.

He scored 290 points in the All-Star Games, including 31 during the 2001-02 season when he was named MVP of the game for the first time.

He won four MVP All-Star Game awards in his career.

