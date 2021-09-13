All Of Doja Cat’s MTV VMA Looks

“I look like a worm…that’s dope.”
But, I did not expect her to bring such…~looks.~
It started out tame. First, there was the red carpet look:
Then she transitioned to a chic, elegant, black dress to announce a few awards.
And we can’t forget her floating, red moment for her live performance of “You Right.”
But then her fits took a different turn, starting with “worm but make it glam.”
Quickly followed by chair-hat.
This look served practical purposes as well.
And finally, we have chicken feet.
Honestly, I couldn’t tell you who won an award, but I could tell you what Doja Cat was wearing.
