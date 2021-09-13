Home Entertainment All Of Doja Cat’s MTV VMA Looks

All Of Doja Cat’s MTV VMA Looks

Bradly Lamb
“I look like a worm…that’s dope.”

I fully expected Doja to deliver some awe-inspiring content while hosting the show. I mean, this is the same woman that brought us “Moo.”

But, I did not expect her to bring such…~looks.~


Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

It started out tame. First, there was the red carpet look:


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Then she transitioned to a chic, elegant, black dress to announce a few awards.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

And we can’t forget her floating, red moment for her live performance of “You Right.”


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

But then her fits took a different turn, starting with “worm but make it glam.”


Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Quickly followed by chair-hat.


Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

This look served practical purposes as well.

And finally, we have chicken feet.

Honestly, I couldn’t tell you who won an award, but I could tell you what Doja Cat was wearing.


Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

