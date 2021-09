Article content

BERLIN — Deutsche Bank’s core businesses are performing in line with or ahead of plan, CFO James von Moltke said on Thursday, putting the German bank on track to achieve its 2022 goal of generating 25 billion euros ($29.3 billion) in revenue.

“We do think that our performance is sustainable,” von Moltke told a financial conference hosted by BofA Securities. ($1 = 0.8532 euros) (Reporting by Douglas Busvine, editing by Thomas Escritt)