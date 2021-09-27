All bark and some bite. China’s Bitcoin ban puts traders in the ‘fear’ zone By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
China bans (BTC), again.

No, we’re not traveling back in time. On Sept. 24, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) published a new set of measures to promote inter-departmental coordination on cracking down on crypto activity. The measures intended to “cut off payment channels, dispose of relevant websites and mobile applications in accordance with the law.”

Bitcoin price at Bitstamp in USD. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin 3-month future contracts basis rate. Source: Laevitas.ch
Deribit Bitcoin options 25% delta skew. Source: laevitas.ch