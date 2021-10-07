All $250M in bearish bets for Friday are underwater By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Ether (ETH) has been facing a bearish regression channel since Sept. 1, although it is currently battling to break its resistance.

But despite some headwinds, ETH bulls will likely profit $115 million on Oct. 8’s weekly Ether options expiry. The 21% pump over the past week was just enough to make the entire $250 million worth of neutral-to-bearish put options worthless.

Ether price in USD at Coinbase (NASDAQ:). Source: TradingView
Ether options aggregate open interest for Oct. 8. Source: Bybt