Alitalia successor ITA wants to join a strategic alliance, says chairman

MILAN — Italy’s new ITA Airways aims to join an airlines alliance next year, the chairman of Alitalia’s successor said on Friday.

Alitalia, which operated its last flight on Thursday, was part of the SkyTeam alliance with Air France, KLM and Delta. But ITA will have to negotiate a pact from scratch and could choose to team up with others, such as Lufthansa and its Star Alliance partners.

“I am open to negotiate with everyone,” Chairman Alfredo Altavilla said at a digital event to mark the debut of the airline. “ITA has been created to be a strategic element in one of the large networks that already exist in the sector.”