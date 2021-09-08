Alicia Vikander Confirms She Had A Baby With Michael Fassbender – Hollywood Life

‘The Danish Girl’ Academy Award-winner confirmed that she’d had a child with her ‘X-Men’ star husband, after fans speculated that the two became parents in August.

Congratulations are in order for the new mom and dad! Alicia Vikander, 32, confirmed that she’d given birth to her and her husband Michael Fassbender’s first child in a new interview People, according to E! News on Wednesday September 8. While Alicia and her 44-year-old husband had kept the pregnancy and birth a secret, she spoke about how moving motherhood has been in the interview.

The Ex Machina star was interviewed by People to promote her new movie Blue Bayou, which will hit theaters on September 17. The actress said that being a mom has shifted her perspective, and she expects it to influence her performances going forward. “I now have a whole new understand­ing of life in general,” she explained. “That’s pretty beautiful and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”

Fans wondered about whether or not the couple had a child, after they were allegedly spotted with a baby during an August trip to Ibiza, via DailyMail. Alicia and Michael have been married since 2017, and the pair have been notoriously private, making it no surprise that they didn’t immediately announce their baby’s birth. After meeting on the set of their 2016 movie The Light Between Oceans, where they played a couple struggling to conceive, the pair started dating. While they’ve rarely discussed their relationship, it’s clear they have a strong bond, as they started their family together.

Even though they don’t usually discuss their relationship, Michael did open up a bit about how working on the film brought them together in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “You have to come together very quickly [when making a movie]. That’s a very specific, unusual thing to this business — and it can be a very powerful thing,” the Prometheus actor explained. In the same interview, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star made his feelings about discussing his personal relationships clear. “I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t,” he said.