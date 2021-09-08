Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender Welcome Baby

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“I now have a whole new understanding of life in general.”


Arnold Jerocki / Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

During a new interview with People, Vikander revealed that she secretly welcomed a baby earlier this year with husband Michael Fassbender, and she talked about what it’s like to have a child.


Stefania D’alessandro / WireImage / Getty Images

“I now have a whole new understanding of life in general,” the Danish Girl actor said. “That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”


Jacopo Raule / Getty Images

Vikander said that she didn’t want to go into detail about her journey into motherhood. “No, I think I’ll wait with that one,” she said.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

However, the Swedish actor did note that her baby taught her to cherish every new day of her life.


Jason Kempin / Getty Images

“I’m enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything,” she said. Aww. How cute!


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Vikander and Fassbender got married in Ibiza in October 2017, and they’ll be celebrating their third wedding anniversary this fall.


Jacopo Raule / GC Images / Getty Images

I bet they’ll do something amazing with their new child!


Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

