Alicia Vikander And Michael Fassbender Welcome Baby

“I now have a whole new understanding of life in general.”
“I now have a whole new understanding of life in general,” the Danish Girl actor said. “That’s pretty beautiful, and obviously will give a lot to any of my work in the future.”
Vikander said that she didn’t want to go into detail about her journey into motherhood. “No, I think I’ll wait with that one,” she said.
However, the Swedish actor did note that her baby taught her to cherish every new day of her life.
“I’m enjoying finding it out in the moment right now, more than anything,” she said. Aww. How cute!
Vikander and Fassbender got married in Ibiza in October 2017, and they’ll be celebrating their third wedding anniversary this fall.
I bet they’ll do something amazing with their new child!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!