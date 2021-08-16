Alicia Silverstone Reenacts Another Clueless Scene

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
I’m not sure how or why this happened, but it’s perfect.
If it’s been a while since you last watched Clueless, that’s OK — Alicia Silverstone is steadily working her way through the classic ’90s rom-com’s most iconic scenes in some contemporary throwback videos on Instagram, and they’re the nostalgic refreshers we need right now.
To ensure everyone’s on the same page, let’s take a second to revisit this Clueless moment:
Alicia paid homage to the funny scene with help from fashion designer Christian Siriano, of Project Runway fame, in a video reenactment that she shared on Instagram over the weekend. Christian, fittingly, plays fictional Christian in the clip.
He and Alicia act out the Clueless scene in full while lip-synching to the movie’s original dialogue. The two are filming it during a trip to France, according to Alicia’s social media caption, and I’m grateful this is what down time looks like for them.
Please watch the clip through to its end, when Christian improvises and leaps on top of Alicia after she falls to the floor.
Fans of Clueless, Alicia, or both, know that Christian isn’t the first special guest to join her in recreating memorable interactions from the film this summer. Alicia’s son, Bear, appeared in another that she posted in honor of Clueless‘ 26th anniversary last month.
I, for one, would like to see more of these. Who do you think Alicia should partner with next?
