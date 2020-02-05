Alice Evans under investigation after a crash and escape incident in a parking lot

%MINIFYHTMLc369d970b9108bf02d289a5b2984296a11% %MINIFYHTMLc369d970b9108bf02d289a5b2984296a12%

WENN / Winston Burris

The former actress of & # 39; The Vampire Diaries & # 39; was caught by the camera attacking a video blogger after his car discarded the side bumper of the latter's jeep and left without exchanging information.

British actress Alice Evans He is reportedly at the center of a police investigation into an alleged incident of running over and leaking with a video blogger in a parking lot in Los Angeles.

"The Vampire Diaries"The star is accused of scraping the side bumper of Kayla Lashae's Jeep Wrangler on Monday afternoon, February, 03 after trying to squeeze her Toyota Prius into a narrow parking space.

In the video filmed by Lashae, Evans is shown confronting YouTube's personality, accusing her of causing a minor collision by occupying the neighboring place with her large vehicle, even though it is specifically labeled for compact cars.

"What the fuck are you parking for here?" Evans yells at Lashae and criticizes her for complaining about the scratch on her bumper.

"We are all trying to find a place and then you think, & # 39; My car! My car! My car! & # 39; I'm trying to get in there with a child who is sick, and that's a horrible thing" .

"This is a huge car that consumes gasoline and you're in a compact space. That's not right," he was enraged. "You are done (the line) on the edge of my car!"

Lashae counterattacks by insisting that Evans was the one who crashed into his car and also collided with the vehicle on the other side of the space, which caused the actress to protest: "Because you yelled at me!"

"I yelled at you because you were running to my car," Lashae replies.

The video ends with Evans, who is married to "Fantastic four"star Ioan Gruffudd, hitting the vlogger as a "smug woman" while taking out her cell phone to document Lashae's license plate, before breaking into her "beaten Prius", without exchanging insurance information.



Since then, Lashae has filed a formal complaint with the officers of the Los Angeles Police Department, who initiated an investigation into the dispute, according to TMZ.

The representatives of Evans, 48, have not yet commented on the incident.