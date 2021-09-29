Alibaba to ban crypto miner sales amid Chinese crackdown By Cointelegraph

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba (NYSE:) is the next company to wrap up its cryptocurrency-related services in response to the ongoing crypto crackdown in China.
Alibaba officially announced Monday that its platform will prohibit sales of cryptocurrency miners and suspend categories for blockchain miners and accessories from its website on Oct. 8.
