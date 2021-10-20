Alibaba founder Ma spotted in Mallorca in rare trip abroad after China scrutiny

Article content MALLORCA — Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma was on the Spanish island of Mallorca where his luxury yacht is anchored, two Spanish newspapers said on Wednesday, on his first trip abroad since he fell out with China’s regulators in 2020. The Chinese billionaire has largely been out of public view since he publicly criticized China’s regulatory system in a speech last year. His empire promptly came under heavy scrutiny by regulators, that even led to the suspension of Ant Group’s $37 billion blockbuster IPO.

The Diario de Mallorca newspaper said Ma was seen on Tuesday in the port of Andratx buying home decor at a local store. The superyacht Zen has been moving along Mallorca's northwestern coast for the past few days and was in Andratx on Tuesday. It dropped anchor on Wednesday near the beach town of Santa Ponsa, but a Reuters cameraman could only see smaller support boats returning to the superyacht from the shore empty, with Ma nowhere to be seen. Without citing any sources, El Pais newspaper said Ma had been visiting Spain's Balearic Islands since Saturday, accompanied by various Chinese business people and his security detail. The sleek five-deck, vertical-bowed motor yacht, measuring 88 meters (289 ft), can accommodate up to 16 guests and a crew of 25, according to the Superyacht Times edition. It was built in the Netherlands and delivered in April.