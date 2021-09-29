Algorand launches virtual machine to increase smart contract capabilities By Cointelegraph

Blockchain platform Algorand has today announced the launch of the Algorand Virtual Machine, or AVM, a layer-1 protocol upgrade designed to enhance decentralized app scalability for developers and organizations, enable instant transaction finality and sustain a negative carbon output.
In addition to these advancements, the AVM will also give developers program tools to write smart contracts in Python or Reach, a format similar to the multi-paradigm web page language Javascript.
