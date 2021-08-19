Algorand (ALGO) Price Expected to Hit $1.3 in Few Days By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
- Algorand (ALGO) price will hit $1.3 in a few days.
- ALGO is a self-sustained, decentralized, blockchain-related network.
All the crypto in the market started to show bullish signs. In fact, ALGO which is the native digital currency token of the Algorand Chain will reach new heights if this bullish trend continues. Moreover, the ALGO price is expected to hit $1.3 in a few days. In line with this, Effortless Grind and PA Trader mentioned in a tweet stating that the price of ALGO can reach beyond the daily supply level of $1.3.
$ALGO / $USD
Looks good.
Price sweep during Asia dip below with H12 coming back above the EQ.
Looking for range high followed by daily supply above.
