Algeria Plans to Cut Food and Gas Subsidies to Curb Deficit

Article content

By Souhail Karam and Tarek El-Tablawy

(Bloomberg) —

Algeria plans to start reducing subsidies on food, fuel and electricity as the OPEC nation looks to cut billions of dollars in spending.

A draft of the 2022 budget shows the government plans to move to direct cash payments for the neediest segments of the population to avoid a public backlash as it curbs subsidies that cost an estimated $17 billion last year, according to Ennahar news website.

The cuts will target items including wheat flour, cooking oil, domestic gas and electricity, it said. Energy products account for a majority of Algeria’s subsidy spending.