Algeria Leader Dubs IMF Foreign Debt Advice ‘Political Suicide’

By Salah Slimani

(Bloomberg) —

Algeria’s president said following International Monetary Fund advice to reverse its long-standing policy and take on foreign borrowing would lead to “political suicide,” describing the OPEC member as able to ride out economic troubles exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We will never choose that option, it is unthinkable,” Abdelmadjid Tebboune told a select group of journalists in a televised briefing late Sunday. The North African nation will end the year with enough revenue to cover its needs for 2022, he said.