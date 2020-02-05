Alfredo Morelos: excuse, correction and complete transcription of the Sky Sports News interview | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML81bdb6283a97017ac8eb0c02a0ed7cee11% %MINIFYHTML81bdb6283a97017ac8eb0c02a0ed7cee12%





Alfredo Morelos, Rangers talks to Sky Sports News

We have identified inaccuracies in the translation of the Sky Sports News interview with Alfredo Morelos. We apologize to both Celtic and Rangers football clubs and Alfredo Morelos for the problems caused by these errors.

After numerous steps taken by Sky to verify the interview thoroughly, we can make it clear that at no time Morelos alleged that the Celtic supporters addressed him any racial abuse in the interview. We apologize to Celtic Football Club fans for this serious mistake.

We are reviewing our procedures for translated interviews to ensure that this does not happen in the future.

Below is the full transcript of the video posted on Sky Sports with a professionally verified translation. A full subtitled video will be published here later.

SSN: Alfredo Morelos, an absolute pleasure to sit with you, learn a little more about yourself, about who you are. I want to start with the boy who kicked a ball through the streets of Cerete. How was that boy?

AM: It was really great: I started my career at age five, my father encouraged me a lot to practice football, it was great, it was someone special and it was important to play in Cerete.

Tell me about Cerete. Could it be a dangerous place sometimes?

Yes, of course, it is a very poor town. There are many people who have very little means to … eat or send their children to school. The truth is that there is a lot of poverty, a lot of poverty, so I try to do positive things for Cerete and help many people who need it.

I would describe myself as someone with a good heart and with my feet on the ground, so I hope others can follow my path, have a career in sports and get ahead. There is a lot of talent there.

People in Britain know about your disciplinary history, I'm afraid, Alfredo. But how was it in Finland?

In Finland I never had a single problem, with the cards, the same goes for Colombia too … I don't know, there are many reasons … so now I have to keep working and fighting for everything because the truth is that I made many sacrifices …

What went wrong here?

When you get to the Rangers, I think you really feel the intensity of football. You can feel the tension in the field and I would say that I am a kind of player who wants to make himself felt in the field, I feel strong, I never fear anything, I am able to face things in the best possible way. I never fear any of my opponents or rivals and I stay strong.

Is that the boy from Cerete? If you hit me, will I hit you back?

I was fighting at school and on the streets, I never shunned anyone, I have always been someone with a lot of personality and that is part of my job. Football is very physical, very exciting: when you hear the roar of fans, it really makes you want to get caught and play well.

Do the referees treat him differently from other players?

Yes, I feel that sometimes they are not fair to me. I don't see why, but I am working to improve many things, it is very important for my career and also to be professional.

I've been training hard and getting help from other players and advice from coaches.

Are you worried that your discipline problems will stop a movement in the future?

Maybe that could be the case, but as I say, the goals make you popular and can open many doors. At this moment I need to concentrate more and keep learning.

And you had clearly improved and then December came and those two red cards. Much has been done of the two gestures, one against Motherwell and then in the game against Celtic. Can you explain why they were made?

Well, first I will talk about the situation against Motherwell. We were winning a very important away game and when I scored, I celebrated as usual. There is no reason to offend fans of an opposing team.

I made the same gesture to the Rangers fans, to my own crowd. I didn't do it against them, and as I said, I've always celebrated it like this, I never wanted to offend anyone.

In the match against Celtic we were winning 2-1, a normal game … and, I don't know, I fell, I wasn't trying to penalize myself, but the referee decided to expel me and, well, I accept that, it's his decision.

But my gesture was just a way of saying that everything ended, the game ended anyway, there were only 30 seconds left. They started insulting me and yelling at me, but that gesture only meant that the game was over.

How often do you experience racist abuse of a crowd?

Yes, I feel that there are many racist gestures directed at me. In Aberdeen, for example, they insulted my mother, they threw me coins. People often throw things at me when I score in games away from home.

But it doesn't matter, I'm someone who advances and I don't pay much attention to him. But the point is that this is my job and my passion for scoring goals, so I know that opposing fanatics will not like it.

Did you know what you got into when you arrived in this city?

The passion for the derby is the best I have felt in my sports career here at Rangers, a true classic, many incredible people, a real enthusiasm, and I love playing these classics, I do it with a lot of commitment and respect for my team: It's really beautiful, the best experience I had in my career. And I hope that next season we will continue to beat Celtic, we are on a good run.

As for my personal life in Glasgow, I am enjoying it. I like football and the fact that I am in a great club. However, it becomes more complicated when I go out, because people love me, but there are many who do not like me and insult me, so I tend not to go out so much and stay at home

Who are your friends? Who makes you laugh? Who are you having fun with?

I see myself as someone who is one of the boys despite the fact that I don't speak the language, I try to make them laugh, I make them laugh and annoy the physio and make him laugh, I always try to do things to make them laugh. .

Are you drinking Irn Bru, eating sliced ​​sausages?

Yes, I am not allowed to drink it, but I have tried it. They have something similar in Colombia, but this one has too much sugar, so I can't drink it.

Haggis, have you tried haggis? The other night there was a Burn Night with the club. Do you know what's inside?

I didn't know what I was eating, they showed me something but I didn't know what I was eating, but when I ate it, it was good

Do you like your song Can you sing your song? Buffalo Soldier …

Yes, that song really turns me on. It makes me run and, as I said in a previous interview, get caught, score goals and work for my team to score. When they start singing that song it really makes me … I don't know, more motivated to play better.

How inspiring is Steven Gerrard?

It's very motivating: being driven by a football legend is really great. I see it every day, they are like a second family to me, my classmates, the coach, it's my family, I share my life with them every day …

His goals in the Europa League have stood out for people beyond Scotland: do you trust that he would score goals anywhere?

The goals are acts of love. People and big clubs love you when you score goals. I scored 30 goals in Finland and the Rangers really loved me and brought me here. I have already scored almost 30 goals in half season with the Rangers. Last season was more than 30. I will score goals with the club I play for.

Off the field, Alfredo, you have started a foundation. What made you do that? Why is it important for you to give back to your community?

I remember when I started, when I was a child, there were many people around me. Cerete is a very poor town, and there are many people who have very little.

So, that is the goal: there are many children, many people who cannot show their talent and what they can do, their love for the sport. The foundation is something really special for me, my family and my wife, and for all those people who work for me and are giving everything. We want to help all those people who need it and that is my goal from now on.

Would you put a smile on your face if the Rangers win the league this year? What kind of challenge is it now?

It is a great challenge for all of us, for all my teammates and coaches … We want to win all our games, so that when we play them we can win the title.

Are you going to get that goal against Celtic later this year?

That is all that is missing, dial against Celtic. I have scored against all the other teams here, but that does not mean that I am unhappy because I have not scored against Celtic. I am happy because we have defeated them at home and at home.