Alexis Skyy Says Brandon Medford Flexes Like He’s A ‘Man Of God’ But Is Absent From Their Daughter’s Life–He Denies It (Exclusive)

Alexis Skyy had time today when she blasted her daughter Alaiya Grace’s father for allegedly ghosting them.

In a lengthy message she shared to her Instagram story, Alexis claimed Lay Lay’s dad–businessman Brandon Medford–has not been present in their baby’s life while praying for God to bless her with a man that could step up to the job.

“I pray God [puts] the right “MAN” in my life & for a GOOD MAN to be a father figure to my daughter I been so calm and quiet but enough is enough you can’t force a man to love a child better yet his child,” Alexis Skyy’s message began.

She continued, “There is a lot I blame myself for and I can own up to that but my daughter is pure and innocent she doesn’t’ deserve looking out the window asking daddy come get me. Daddy call me back & daddy Is on ig flexing to the world like he is just this man of GOD living the right way when [you’re] not missed her birthday.”

She also claimed he “never calls” when 3-year-old Alaiya is in the hospital and that he’s only seen her a handful of times while praising his other children.

Alexis also reiterated that she suspects he’s embarrassed of their daughter being that she has a disability.

“What are you embarrassed of her she didn’t ask to go through the pain she went through. GOD will remove it all from you. Your kids come first,” Alexis Skyy ended the message, signing in at “Alaiya mom.”

In another message, Alexis Skyy claimed she’s tired of being both a father and mother to their baby girl.

Brandon Medford spoke exclusively to us, denying Alexis’ claims and says he’s “100%” in Alaiya’s life but didn’t address any specific claims Alexis made. Despite what she said, Brandon said there’s no need to drag her name to clear his.

“I will never bash or slander anyone’s name. No matter how wrong they are or even create false accusations about me,” Brandon tells us. “That’s not how I was brought up. I put all my faith in God and let him lead the way.”

He continued, “Nobody wins when the family feuds.”

We hope these two resolve their differences for that baby’s sake! We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

