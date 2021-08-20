Alex Trebek Named Laura Coates To Replace Him On Jeopardy

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Interesting how she never got a chance to guest host…👀
The producer came under fire for claims of creating a toxic work culture at the Price Is Right, and for newly resurfaced sexist comments he made on a podcast between 2013 and 2014.
In light of the new developments, a 2018 interview in which Alex Trebek named who he would want to replace him has gone viral.
Alex sat down with Harvey Levin on Fox News’ OBJECTified and said LA Kings announcer Alex Faust was an option for him.
He was asked specifically what woman he would be interested in taking his place, and he said Laura Coates.
“There is an attorney, Laura Coates, she’s African American, and she appears on some of the cable news shows from time to time,” he said.
Back in 2018, Laura actually tweeted her excitement over the endorsement:
However, when it came time for a guest hosting spots after Alex’s passing, only one Black woman was chosen, Robin Roberts.
Now, with a new spot to fill maybe there is still a chance to see a woman of color in the hosting seat.
