Alex Rodriguez on how & # 39; & # 39; inspiring & # 39; & # 39; is the performance of the J.Lo Super Bowl

The world is still recovering from the iconic Super Bowl halftime show that Shakira Y Jennifer Lopez Get this weekend.
Fabulous fashion, the surprise performances of Bad bunny Y J Balvin, the subtle but powerful political statements, the interpretation of J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter of "Born In the USA,quot; by Bruce springsteen, to the powerful tribute to the Latin culture in a global scenario; The halftime show last night was one for the books.
While the two were not the first Latinas to take the stage for a part-time Super Bowl show, that was Cuban-American Gloria Estefan In 1992, it was still historic to see these two share the stage.
Before the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, E! Jason KennedyIt will reach Alex Rodriguez. When asked what J. Lo and Shakira's performance meant for women watching everywhere, the former MLB player said it was a "huge moment."
Rodriguez added: "First, with 60 million Latinos in the United States, it's amazing. Representing all Latin women is really empowering … it's about equality. It's about a lot. But it's just inspiration because I know that she inspires all of us and tonight we will not be different. "
In another interview with E! News & # 39; Justin SylvesterRodriguez called J.Lo the "hardest working human being I've ever met."
"She does everything with such passion and love," Rodriguez added, and of course, that was obvious when we saw her go on stage performing a mix of her best hits. "I still feel sometimes that he is still back in the Bronx, that is the passion and love he feels for everything he does."
After the legendary halftime show, J.Lo and Shakira reflected on the importance of their performance at halftime and what it meant for Latinos around the world who watched at home.
Sharing a picture of the dynamic duo, Shakira wrote last night: "Thank you @jlo for one night that shows how much Latinos have to offer!"
In another post, the 43-year-old star wrote: "The best birthday present has been the support of all my fans and the most amazing and hardworking team an artist could ever want. Latinos climbed Kilimanjaro and made history tonight and didn't we could not have done it without all of you! "
He also thanked Colombia for "giving me the map, the champeta, the salsa and the Afro-Caribbean rhythms that allowed me to create the part-time Super Bowl show that I dreamed more than a decade ago."
The 50-year-old singer, "Jenny From the Block," who wore a coat of the Puerto Rican flag larger than life, wrote on Instagram: "Puerto Rico and Colombia very loud today." He also thanked his team for helping her bring this show to life.
In an interview with him Los Angeles TimesJ.Lo also shared her thoughts about what she and Shakira's Super Bowl performance meant in this particular political climate: "I think it is very important that two Latina women head the Super Bowl, especially at this time in America's Trump. So for me, it was something I was excited to do. "
