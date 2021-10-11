Alex Rodriguez Jokes About Being Single Months After Split From Jennifer Lopez

It’s been about six months since Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez confirmed they were parting ways. While neither of them have decided to speak on the matter publicly, J. Lo has been very public about the rekindling of her relationship with Ben Affleck, and A. Rod made his first slight comment on the breakup over the weekend.

While covering the American League Division Series, A. Rod joked about his status as a single man while being trolled about an old fling of his own. The FOX Sports live broadcast began showing footage of Tampa Bay Rays players eating popcorn in the dugout, when A. Rod’s co-anchor tossed to some throwback footage featuring Cameron Diaz.

“It’s not the first time people had been eating popcorn in the middle of the game,” Kevin Burkhardt said, as video of Diaz feeding Rodriguez popcorn popped up on the screen.

“KB, that’s maybe why I’m single,” A. Rod responded.

If y’all recall, Alex Rodriguez briefly dates Cameron Diaz from 2010 to 2011 before splitting, reportedly due to conflicting schedules.

As we previously reported, A. Rod and J. Lo confirmed their split back in April, saying they realized they would be better as friends and would focus on handling business as such moving forward.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” Jennifer and Alex’s statement to the Today show read. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Shortly after the split, Jennifer popped out with one of her old bae’s, Ben Affleck, and the two have been inseparable ever since.

