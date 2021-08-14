Alex Rodriguez Is Seen Partying & Dancing In Las Vegas — Watch Video – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Alex Rodriguez, 46, kicked his weekend off with a fun time on Aug. 13! The former New York Yankees player was spotted dancing with a group of people at Omnia nightclub and a video captured the eye-catching moment. In the clip, which was shared by TMZ and can be seen HERE, he’s busting some of his best moves around some women who were doing the same.

He was there into the wee morning hours of Aug. 14 and chatted it up with three women, including a blonde who he seemed to set his sights on, according to the outlet. The ex-boyfriend of Jennifer Lopez also appeared to be having a great time as he thoroughly enjoyed his surroundings and the music.

Alex’s latest outing comes after he made headlines when he and Jennifer split earlier this year. Since then, he’s been seen taking business trips and going on vacations, including a summer trip to St. Tropez with sports reporter Melanie Collins. He’s also been spending time with his two kids, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Meanwhile, Jennifer’s been seen house hunting with her on-again flame, Ben Affleck, 48. They were photographed touring an $85 million mansion in Beverly Hills on Aug. 10. The actor was behind the wheel while driving to and from the tour as the singer gave off a serious look to flashing cameras nearby. They also checked out a $40 million Bob Hope estate that’s now owned by businessman Ron Burkle in Toluca Lake.

Jennifer and Ben, who were engaged before they split in 2004, were first spotted together shortly after she and Alex announced their breakup in a statement in April. The Selena star was also engaged to to the baseball player and were set to walk down the aisle but ended up admitting that they’re “better as friends” in their statement.