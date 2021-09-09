Alex Mashinsky says Celsius will have to ‘wait and see’ on fallout By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4
SEC vs Coinbase: Alex Mashinsky says Celsius will have to ‘wait and see’ on fallout

Support for Coinbase (NASDAQ:) and its CEO, Brian Armstrong, has been pouring from the crypto community since the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Wednesday that it had received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.

The regulator has threatened to sue the exchange over its proposed Lend program, which would offer 4% interest on customer holdings of the USDC stablecoin. Company CEO Brian Armstrong took to Twitter (NYSE:) on Sept. 8 to vent his dismay over the lack of clarity from the regulator as to why it believes the product is a security. Rival platforms Celsius and BlockFi offer similar products.

