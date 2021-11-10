Alephium Mainnet Brings Sharding, Smart Contracts, and Energy Efficiency to Bitcoin Tech Stack By DailyCoin

Alephium Mainnet Brings Sharding, Smart Contracts, and Energy Efficiency to Bitcoin Tech Stack



Alephium, the first operational sharded blockchain bringing scalability, ETH-inspired smart contracts, and improved energy efficiency to Bitcoin’s proven core technologies, has launched its mainnet just two months after announcing the closing of $3.6M pre-sale.

Cheng Wang, Core Developer of Alephium said:

“After over 3 years of development under the radar, we are proud to announce the launch of the Alephium Mainnet. It’s made to support powerful, scalable yet user-friendly decentralized applications and protocols. We welcome the community of developers and miners to join us in improving the ecosystem one project at a time.”

The number of blockchain innovations on Alephium’s mainnet is impressive. The Alephium blockchain is powered by the unique BlockFlow sharding architecture, based on stateful UTXO transactions. Native single-step cross-shard transactions ensure that Alephium is as user-friendly as a single-chain blockchain while spreading the transaction load.

The platform’s consensus algorithm is a clever combination of physical work and token economics, coined “Proof of Less Work”, which ensures a reduced energy footprint when compared to standard PoW protocols.

Most importantly, its stateful UTXO model combines the advantages of both the UTXO model and the account model while allowing for grouping multiple participants and calls in a single smart contract transaction, enabling trustless P2P smart contracts. The novel virtual machine is designed to resolve many of the critical issues of the current dApps platforms, with higher performance and additional elements that protect from security attacks.

Mr. Wang added about the mainnet,

“Alephium offers a whole new programming paradigm for decentralized applications, ideally suited for performance-oriented and secure DeFI. Leveraging Alephium’s custom virtual machine, DApps can now benefit from the security offered by the stateful UTXO model without sacrificing the power and expressiveness of smart contracts”.

For further information, please contact press@alephium.org

