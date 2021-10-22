Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Halyna Hutchins Was Fatally Shot With Prop Gun On Set Of New Movie

Alec Baldwin spoke out for the first time following the tragic incident that lead to the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. As we previously reported, Alec accidentally discharged a prop gun while filming his upcoming film “Rust”, leaving director Joel Souza injured and unfortunately killing Hutchins.

In a few tweets, Alec sent his condolences to the Hutchins family and revealed he is cooperating with the police as they investigate the horrible accident.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Alec Baldwin wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how the tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.”

“My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” Alec added.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) October 22, 2021

As we previously reported, Rust Movie Productions LLC issued a statement, saying that the company is fully cooperating with the police as well. According to authorities, the firearm appeared to be a prop, and detectives are “investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

The tragic incident is similar to the passing of actor Brandon Lee, who was killed after being struck by a bullet from a gun that was supposed to be loaded with blanks on the set of “The Crow” in 1993.

So far, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed. Please keep the families and loved ones involved in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time, Roomies.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom

The post Alec Baldwin Speaks Out After Halyna Hutchins Was Fatally Shot With Prop Gun On Set Of New Movie appeared first on The Shade Room.