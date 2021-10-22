Alec Baldwin Discharged Prop Gun On Set That Left One Person Dead & Another Injured

An unfortunate incident on a movie set has ended in an untimely death. Actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun while on set filming the upcoming film “Rust” in New Mexico, where around 1:50 p.m., he accidentally struck cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza according to CNN. Halyna was transported to the hospital via helicopter and unfortunately succumbed to her injuries. She was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the University of New Mexico Hospital, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Director Joel was transported to Christus St. Vincent’s Regional Medical Center via ambulance for his wound. Authorities haven’t released Joel’s condition. “According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged,” the statement said. “Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

According to Variety, John Lindley, the President of the Guild, and Rebecca Rhine, the Executive Director, also released a statement about the shooting. “We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set. The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

Rust Movie Productions LLC, the production entity behind the film, also issued a statement this evening, stating that the cast and crew are “devastated.” In addition, the company acknowledged they are fully cooperating with the investigation. According to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office, no one has been arrested, and no charges have been filed. Detectives have begun interviewing witnesses, and the incident remains “open and active.” Our thoughts are with the family of those affected.

