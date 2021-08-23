Aleafia Health Announces Closing of $10 Million Credit Facility

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Credit Facility provides financial capacity to pursue accretive growth opportunities

New debt lender increases financial flexibility with new source of capital

Improves liquidity by growing cash and marketable securities balance to $25 million

TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), a leader in cannabis wellness products and services, is pleased to announce the closing of a $10 million senior secured term (non-revolving) credit facility (the “Credit Facility”).

“This Credit Facility provides us with greater financial flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities and continue the robust sales growth realized during our most recent quarter. This transaction improves our capital structure and provides a lower cost of capital that we believe directly benefits our shareholders,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “Our sales momentum across multiple adult-use product categories, continued scaling of our medical cannabis ecosystem, and the near-term harvest of our largest outdoor cannabis crop to date sets the stage for a strong second half of 2021.”

The full amount of the Credit Facility was drawn down by the Company on closing. The Credit Facility carries a 12-month term, with an option for early repayment, and accrues interest at a rate of 12% per annum, with the interest and principal amounts due upon maturity. The outstanding amount of the Credit Facility together with accrued and unpaid interest thereon, may be repaid by the Company at any time and also includes certain mandatory prepayment obligations upon certain specified incurrences. The Credit Facility is secured by first lien mortgages on the Paris, Ontario and Grimsby, Ontario production facilities.

As partial consideration for the Credit Facility, the Company has granted to the lender 1,000,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) of the Company. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one common share (each, a “Warrant Share”) in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.32, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances, until August 20, 2023. The Warrants vest in equal instalments of 250,000 Warrants commencing on November 20, 2021, and subsequently every three (3) months thereafter, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances. The Warrants are not transferable other than to affiliates of the lender.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has conditionally approved the listing of the Warrant Shares issuable on the due exercise of the Warrants. The Warrants and the Warrants Shares are subject to a statutory holder period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The net proceeds from the Credit Facility are expected to be used to support accretive growth initiatives, including improved product availability in the adult-use business, accelerating onboarding of new employer relationships under the exclusive Unifor agreement, operational efficiency enhancements on the production lines at its manufacturing facility in Paris, Ontario, and for other general corporate purposes.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada. The Company has developed an international footprint, with subsidiaries or investments in German and Australian medical cannabis companies and has products available in both markets. The Company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed by physicians and nurse practitioners who have seen over 75,000 patients to date.

Aleafia Health owns three licensed cannabis production facilities and operates a strategically located distribution centre all in the province of Ontario, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of cannabis derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes, for sale in Canada in the medical and adult-use markets, and in select international jurisdictions.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Specific forward-looking information contained in this release includes information relating, but not limited, to the Credit Facility, including the use of the net proceeds from the Credit Facility, and the Warrants. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.