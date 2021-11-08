Alcoa to Restart Aluminum Lines in Australia Idled Since 2009

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Alcoa Corp. will restart aluminum production lines in Australia mothballed since 2009 as the top U.S. supplier’s shares surge on strengthening demand for the material.

The Portland joint venture in southern Victoria state will fire up 35,000 tons a year of additional capacity, with first production from the reopened lines expected in the third quarter of next year, Pittsburgh-based Alcoa said in a statement.

A revival of the long-struggling operation is another signal that aluminum’s massive rally is finally convincing producers to bring more capacity on line. Alcoa and South32 Ltd. in September announced plans to restart the idled Alumar complex in Brazil.