Alcoa Surges as CEO Says Aluminum Rally Will Last Longer

Article content (Bloomberg) — Alcoa Corp., the biggest U.S. aluminum producer, surged Friday morning as investors bought into the company’s confidence that the strongest rally since 1994 will last even longer. Shares jumped more than 14% after announcing Thursday that it’s finally paying a dividend to its shareholders on the back of the highest aluminum prices in 13 years. The 10-cent dividend is the first time Alcoa has paid one out since it split from the jets- and auto-parts business in 2016. The company also announced a share repurchase program of $500 million.

Article content “Based on our view of markets and expected cash flows, we believe these programs can be sustained through the commodity cycle,” CEO Roy Harvey said in Thursday’s statement. Harvey later told analysts in a call: “We believe the markets we participate in will be stronger, that this cycle will last longer and that Alcoa is well positioned to deliver.” The shares surged to $55.51 at 10:35 a.m. in New York, the biggest intraday jump in four months, to reach the highest level since April 2018. Alcoa’s stock has more than quadrupled from a year ago, helped by a historic surge in aluminum prices. The metal used in everything from automobiles to MacBooks to beer cans has gotten a boost from supply chain snags and a global shortage amid surging demand. Last month, analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. boosted price outlooks for aluminum, citing smaller output from China, the world’s largest producer, and tighter fundamentals for metals across the globe.