Alcanna Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alcanna Inc. (the “Company” or “Alcanna”) (TSX: CLIQ) today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

The Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“ MDA ”) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 will be available in the “Investor Centre – Financial Reports” section of the Company’s website at www.alcanna.com and will be filed on SEDAR and available at www.sedar.com .

i) The financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 have been restated to exclude the results of the Company’s discontinued operations comprised of the British Columbia operations, which have been disposed as part of the Company’s coordinated plan to exit the British Columbia convenience-format retail liquor store business.

Since the March 22, 2021 spin out of Alcanna’s retail cannabis business into a separate publicly traded company, Nova Cannabis Inc., the Company indirectly participates in the retail cannabis business through its approximately 63% ownership of Nova. As a result of this majority investment, Alcanna must consolidate the financial results of both companies as per accounting practices. For discussion of Nova’s financial results, business updates and outlook, refer to Nova’s management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 at www.novacannabis.ca .