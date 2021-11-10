Alberta continues to position itself as a top destination for net-zero clean hydrogen production

Article content GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alberta, Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alberta’s clean hydrogen economy continues to grow with a proposed $2.5 billion investment from Northern Petrochemical Corporation. The company signed a historic land purchase agreement with the Municipal District of Greenview for a 295-acre parcel to develop a carbon-neutral integrated ammonia and methanol complex, announced today in Grande Prairie. The proposed complex will be located within the Greenview Industrial Gateway (GIG), a world-class, heavy eco-industrial development focused on value-added petrochemical development. The project is expected to create up to 4000 near-term construction jobs and 400 permanent full-time jobs once operational in the region.

Article content “After looking at possible locations nationally and globally, we decided that Alberta would be the best home for this project. New developments here are a strong signal that Grande Prairie and the MD of Greenview are committed to this industry and have the motivation to help bring these projects to life. The Greenview Industrial Gateway and the Alberta Petrochemicals Incentive Program (APIP) are both examples of the right infrastructure and supports in Alberta to create jobs and grow a cleaner energy future.” – Geoff Bury, President and CEO of Northern Petrochemical Corporation The Municipal District of Greenview has also submitted an expression of interest to the provincial government to become a Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS) hub, creating carbon capture and sequestration possibilities within the Greenview Industrial Gateway, a critical component for net-zero energy projects.

Article content This announcement comes days after the Government of Alberta released the province’s Hydrogen Roadmap : a vision that outlines the enormous opportunity for government, industry and municipalities to grow Alberta’s hydrogen sector and position the province as an international leader in clean hydrogen. “This investment is another example of how Alberta is attracting world scale hydrogen production facilities, via blue-ammonia and methanol products. It’s encouraging that Northern Petrochemical recognizes Alberta’s petrochemical advantage and is choosing the Municipal District of Greenview as it strives to build a petrochemical ecosystem able to support more future low-carbon petrochemical projects. The Alberta Recovery Plan is working, diversifying our economy, and creating new opportunities for everyday Albertans.”

Article content – Honourable Dale Nally, Associate Minister of Natural Gas and Electricity “Processing natural gas to carbon-neutral, value-added products at the source is the right path to lower overall emissions in the future. This project might be based on industry, but with the overall attention to creating an eco-industrial development, it is one that Greenview can be proud of.” – Tyler Olsen, Reeve, Municipal District of Greenview “Companies across the world, like Northern Petrochemical Corporation, are searching for their next major investment opportunity, and the Greenview Industrial Gateway is ideal for new energy development due to its natural gas reserves, existing in-place energy infrastructure, and proximity by rail to the Port of Prince Rupert for export to Asian markets.”

Article content – Rick Christiaanse, CEO, Invest Alberta Invest Alberta recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Northern Petrochemical Corporation to support their continued investment in the province and will work towards securing a final investment decision for the facility. Construction of the proposed complex is scheduled to start in the summer of 2023. About Invest Alberta: Invest Alberta is dedicated to investment attraction, with a mandate to engage the world and provide high-end tailored support to companies, investors, and major new projects. With offices in key markets around the world, Invest Alberta works to break down barriers so investors and businesses can start up, scale up, and succeed without limits. For more information, visit: https://investalberta.ca/ Media Contact : communications@investalberta.ca

