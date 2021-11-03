Albemarle swings to quarterly loss after arbitration payout By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A sign at the approach road leads to Albemarle’s lithium evaporation ponds at its facility in Silver Peak, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019. REUTERS/Ernest Scheyder/File Photo

(Reuters) – Albemarle (NYSE:) Corp said on Wednesday it swung to a quarterly loss due to a one-time charge linked to its 2015 buyout of a rival that made it the world’s largest producer of lithium.

The company posted a third-quarter net loss of $392.8 million, or $3.36 per share, compared to a net profit of $98.3 million, or 92 cents per share in the year-ago quarter, even as revenue rose 11%.

Albemarle recorded a $657.4 million charge related to an arbitration decision about Rockwood Holdings Inc’s 2014 sale of a pigments division to Huntsman (NYSE:) Corp. Albemarle inherited Rockwood’s liabilities in the 2015 buyout.

