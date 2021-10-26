Alaska Thunderfuck Reads Thirst Tweets

HIIIIIEEEEEEEE!!!!!!! Okay, so you probably immediately recognized this beautiful alien as none other than Alaska Thunderfuck 5000 — RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2 winner, singer, actor, podcast co-hostress, and successful bizness woman that owns 51% of the company!


Photo by Albert Sanchez/ Courtesy of Alaska Thunderfuck

Recently, Alaska added another title to her long and glamorous resume: AUTHOR — after writing her memoir, My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska? (which is out on Nov. 9th). And if that wasn’t enough, she is set to release her fourth album, Red for Filth, early next year, which will also be accompanied by a tour.


Photo by Magnus Hastings/ Courtesy of Alaska Thunderfuck

So, of course, to celebrate all of these exciting upcoming projects, we had to have Alaska Zoom-in and read the internet’s thirstiest tweets:

So do yourself a favor and watch this to see if this stunning alien can handle the thirst.

You can order pre-order My Name’s Yours, What’s Alaska?: A Memoir here. Also, you can watch the music video for Alaska’s new single, “Red,” over on her YouTube page and if you want to see her in concert, you can checkout the dates and get tickets over on her website.


Photo by Albert Sanchez/ Courtesy of Alaska Thunderfuck

