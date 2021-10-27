Alaska Thunderfuck On Doing “All-Winners All Stars,” Memoir, Music

I have to ask another big question that your fans would want to know and that’s whether or not there’s going to be a AAA Girls reunion anytime soon?

AT5000: I don’t know. We’re all really busy. I mean, right now I’m in New York, Willam is in the UK, and I don’t know what continent Courtney Act is on. So it’s very difficult getting the stars to align for the three of us to do it. But, I don’t know, if someone pays us a whole shit ton of money, I’m sure we could clear out our schedules.

You have to get one of those private gigs. That’s the deal. They’ll pay for everything, they’ll fly you, they’ll put you up, and then they give you a big check.

AT5000: If anyone’s listening [laughs]. In all honesty, we all talk all the time, we have a group chat, and we talk constantly. It’s just our schedules are really crazy. But who knows. Anus-thing is possible!

Well, you’re also a little too busy to reunite with them right now because starting in November, you’re actually going to be going back to your theater roots and starring in the Pasadena Playhouse’s production of Head Over Heels. Is theater something you want to do more of?

AT5000: Yes! I’m such a theater kid and theater was my gateway drug to drag for sure. So, like, my heart resides in the theater. I love the tradition of it. I love the ritual of it: the rehearsing, the call times, and the curtains. I love it so much. Also, this is a really cool production. They’re imagining it as, like, a dance party and, like, a concert, and also we get to do this really fun music. The cast is awesome. And I get to go do it a whole bunch of times!