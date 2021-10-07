Alaska says its planned LNG project will help Asia cut carbon emissions

Article content Alaska Gasline Development Corp (AGDC) said on Thursday that its proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project would reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Asia by allowing power generators to use a cleaner fuel than coal. The state-owned liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline developer released a study concluding that overall greenhouse gas emissions from Alaska LNG natural gas would be 50% less than burning Chinese regional coal, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 77 million tonnes per year.

Article content The study, produced by energy and environmental experts from EXP, SLR Consulting, and ALG (Ashworth Leininger Group), also showed that Alaska LNG had a lower greenhouse gas intensity than other LNG export projects on the U.S. Gulf Coast and Australia. “When you look at the environmental benefits achieved by completing our project, it strengthens our position,” Frank Richards, president of AGDC, told Reuters. AGDC is developing the $38.7 billion Alaska LNG project, which includes a liquefaction facility on the Kenai Peninsula in southern Alaska and a proposed 807-mile (1,299-kilometer) pipeline that would move gas currently stranded in northern Alaska across the state. AGDC conducted the study after U.S. President Joe Biden told the Department of Energy to conduct a lifecycle analysis of greenhouse gas emissions in authorizations the agency made under the administration of former President Donald Trump.