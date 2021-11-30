Alabama Police Questioned FedEx Driver After Finding Nearly 400 Packages Dumped In The Woods

Talk about a delivery delay! Instead of mailbox and doorstep drop-offs, someone working for FedEx recently got a lil’ creative with their route. Last week, authorities in Alabama found between 300-400 packages dumped in the woods. Since then, police have revealed little about the investigation. But, on Monday, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a delivery driver has been identified and questioned in the case.

“There have been many questions coming in, mainly from media, regarding the FedEx debacle,” Sheriff Mark Moon wrote on Facebook. “Investigators have been speaking to FedEx security personnel and the driver has been identified and questioned. More to come, please be patient as we are currently getting into all the details. All the information that we can share will be shared when we can share it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Delivery, But For Who?

The owner of the wooded property discovered the packages the day before Thanksgiving. Boxes of all sizes laid on a site just outside of Hayden, Alabama. The small town is located north of Birmingham, per AP News.

After the find, the sheriff’s office secured the odd, package pit stop. Meanwhile, FedEx drivers traveled from across the southern states to recover and load the packages. A neighbor named Natasha Abney spoke to WBMA-TV about the unusual incident.

Natasha said, “I mean it was just a river of boxes. Some busted open, some not.”

A group of eight men worked through Thanksgiving morning to complete the job. These employees collected mailed goodies thrown across “the forest and piled at the bottom of a wooded hillside,” says AP.

Last Friday, the Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx provided a statement to AP News.

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care,” FedEx said. “We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible.”

FedEx is not only cooperating with police, but also conducting their own investigation and taking “the appropriate actions.”

At this time, it’s unclear if the packages were local, statewide Alabama or out-of-state deliveries.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

The post Alabama Police Questioned FedEx Driver After Finding Nearly 400 Packages Dumped In The Woods appeared first on The Shade Room.