Al Roker Responds To Haters Saying He’s Too Old To Cover Hurricane Ida – Hollywood Life

For all those concerned trolls who said Al Roker was too old to be covering Hurricane Ida, the beloved weatherman said he would ‘drop them like a bag of dirt!’

Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana on Sunday (Aug. 29) as a Category 4 storm with winds of 150 mph – and before that happened, Al Roker was on the scene. The 67-year-old weatherman delivered his report while facing gusts of winds, rain, and rising waters, which led some to wonder to be concerned for him. Al, during an appearance on MSNBC’s The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart,” told everyone – including the concern trolls – to chill. “You know, look – it’s one of these things, and folks on Twitter have been [saying], ‘Well, first of all, why is NBC putting him out there?’ I volunteered to come out here. This is what I do. I’ve done it for 40 years,” said Al.

.@alroker has a message for those who think he’s too old to stand outside in a hurricane! #SundayShow pic.twitter.com/v2RD6xA7ku — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) August 29, 2021

“Our crews, we all make sure we are safe, and we’re not going to do something to put ourselves in harm’s way. As much as I love the weather and love NBC, I’m not going to risk my life for it,” said Al. “Secondly, a number of people [said], ‘well, he’s too old to be doing this.’ Well, hey guess what: screw you! Okay? And try to keep up. Keep up, okay? These punks. I will drop them like a bag of dirt!”

For all those who were worried about me out on #lakepontchartrain covering #Ida a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to to be doing this, try and keep up pic.twitter.com/DctJBFKD0D — Al Roker (@alroker) August 29, 2021

Before Al’s appearance, he shared an update on social medi. In a video, Al took off his boots in his shower, showing how he took back “a little bit of lake Pontchartrain with me,” and poured the water down the drain. “For all those who were worried about me out on #lakepontchartrain a) I volunteered to do this. Part of the job. b) My crew and I were safe and we are back at our hotel and c) for those who think I’m too old to be doing this, try and keep up,” he said.

Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday morning on Port Fourchon, Louisiana, according to NBC News. The storm reached Category 4, with winds hitting 150 miles per hour. The gusts reached up to 172 mph at Port Fourchon, and New Orleans experienced winds of 87 mph. Currently, the storm is registered as the fifth strongest landfall in the country’s history, and it’s one of the strongest hurricanes to hit Louisiana – behind 2020’s Hurricane Laura and the Last Island Hurricane of 1856. After arriving, Ida moved towards Mississippi. As of Monday morning, was downgraded to a tropical storm with sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm is expected to make its way to the Mid-Atlantic region and the Northeast by Wednesday.