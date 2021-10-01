Akon Shares His Thoughts On R. Kelly’s Conviction—Says He Has The Right To Redeem Himself 

Earlier this week R. Kelly was found guilty on all counts during his federal sex crimes trial. Since the verdict was announced many people have been sharing their thoughts about the situation, and Akon was recently asked about his thoughts as well.

TMZ caught up with Akon at LAX and asked him about R. Kelly’s guilty verdict, and if he thinks R. Kelly could redeem himself following his actions.

Akon responded and said, “I believe God makes no mistakes. People can debate back and forth all day, but if it’s happening to him, it’s supposed to happen to him for whatever reason. That’s God’s reason as to why it’s going down. Now that’s something he has to have within himself to reevaluate his whole life, his way of being. To get caught up in a situation like that, whatever happens, is between him and God.”

“There’s always a way to redeem yourself,” Akon continued. “But you have to first accept the fact that you’re wrong or in a position for that particular purpose and why you’re being there in the first place.”

As previously reported, on Monday a jury found R. Kelly guilty on all charges after he was accused of engaging in sexual activity with multiple underage young women for years. Throughout the years, he received help from team members such as managers and assistants who did not intervene with his activities.

With many of the accusations spanning the course of his career, effective actions towards the accusations did not start to take place until after the Lifetime docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly.” Many of the alleged victims featured in the series also testified against Kelly in court.

