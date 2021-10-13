AirSprint Signs Agreement With Textron Aviation for Three More Cessna Citation CJ3+ Aircraft

Article content TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AirSprint Inc., the Canadian leader in Fractional Jet Ownership , is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Textron Aviation to purchase an additional three new Cessna Citation CJ3+ aircraft. This aircraft is in addition to the previously announced CJ3+ joining the AirSprint fleet in November 2021. The three new light-jets are projected to be delivered throughout 2022, with the first anticipated to arrive in April. With the addition of these CJ3+ aircraft, AirSprint’s Citation fleet will grow to 16 jets, expanding the entire AirSprint jet collection to 26 aircraft by the end of 2022.

Article content The announcement, made at the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, Nevada, solidifies AirSprint’s continuous growth as a private aviation company — Canada’s largest and North America’s newest fleet of fractionally owned aircraft. “Across North America, business aviation is seeing record growth,” said James Elian, President & CEO of AirSprint. “This is in part to many travellers looking for an alternative to commercial airline travel. As an industry leader, AirSprint is proud to be part of the solution — the first choice for Canadians who wish to make a move to private jet travel. Our company is growing as is our fleet of exceptional aircraft. To have 16 jets in our Citation fleet opens up many opportunities for new Owners to join AirSprint.”

Article content “The Citation CJ3+ is a perfect balance of reliability, efficiency and comfort, so it’s the natural choice for both business and personal travel,” said Steve Sperley, Vice President of Sales, Textron Aviation. “We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with AirSprint as they expand their Citation fleet.” Individuals and corporations choose Fractional Ownership with AirSprint not only for the superior level of service they receive but for its expertly curated collection of jets. The Citation CJ3+ is essential to the AirSprint fleet, which, from an operational standpoint, performs reliably. It has light-jet efficiency and flexibility, combined with mid-size jet performance, range, and comfort — a beautiful and elegant way to fly.✈

Article content About AirSprint AirSprint Private Aviation is a privately held company with offices in Toronto, Montréal and Calgary. AirSprint maintains the largest fractional fleet of private aircraft in Canada, a jet collection of Embraer Praetor 500s, Embraer Legacy 450s, Cessna Citations CJ3+ and Cessna Citations CJ2+. AirSprint proudly flies Canadians from coast to coast, including service from Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal and the Maritimes. AirSprint provides discerning Canadians with a better choice for optimizing their time by enhancing the private jet ownership experience with industry-leading safety standards, exceptional turnkey service and increased flexibility; everything personalized for the Owners’ individual travel needs. All at a fraction of the cost. AirSprint.com Contact

Scott Wenz

Vice President, Sales & Marketing

AirSprint Inc.

Ph. 403.669.7530

sdw@airsprint.com Related Images





Image 1: AirSprint signs agreement with Textron Aviation for 3 more Cessna Citation CJ3+ aircraft

Steve Sperley, Vice President of Sales, Textron Aviation (L), with James Elian, President & CEO, AirSprint (R) This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com . Attachment

