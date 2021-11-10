Airlines face new crisis as crucial business travel market seen in ‘structural decline’

Business trips expected to fall between 15 and 25 per cent through 2025 from before pandemic

As the airline industry struggles to recover from a deep, pandemic-induced slump, another crisis is looming in the crucial business travel market, according to a new report.

Companies are expected to keep a tight rein on trips in the coming years, leading to a “structural” decline of between 15 per cent and 25 per cent through 2025 from before the COVID-19 pandemic, consultancy AlixPartners said Wednesday. The loss could trigger a broad strategy overhaul for full-service carriers because corporate demand makes up as much as three quarters of their profits, and nearly a third of sales.

“Business travel will be hit harder than leisure,” said Pascal Fabre, a managing partner at the firm in Paris. “There will be a long-lasting effect from hybrid working and reduced corporate spending on travel.”

European airlines like Air France-KLM and IAG SA’s British Airways benefited from a rebound in regional travel this summer and are adding more capacity after the U.S. lifted border restrictions this week. Yet a full recovery to pre-crisis levels of overall flying worldwide isn’t expected until around mid-decade, AlixPartners said.